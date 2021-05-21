CheapTickets' "Student Loan Vacation" Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES

No Purchase Necessary. A Purchase Will Not Increase Your Chances of Winning.

Information on how to enter, the prizes and rules for redeeming the prizes form part of the terms and conditions of entry for the Sweepstakes.Participation in the Sweepstakes is deemed to be acceptance of these official rules ("Official Rules") and any other notices referenced herein.

In these Official Rules, the term "you" refers to any person who enters, or who wishes to enter, the Promotion.

1. Eligibility: The CheapTickets "Student Loan Vacation" Sweepstakes ("Sweepstakes") is open only to legal residents of the United States who are at least twenty (20) years of age at the time of entry and who otherwise meet the requirements set out in these Official Rules. Employees of CheapTickets ("CheapTickets") and its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of those employees are not eligible to enter.

2. Sponsor: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Orbitz Worldwide, LLC, 500 West Madison Street, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60661 ("Sponsor").

3. Agreement to Official Rules: By entering, you indicate your full and unconditional agreement to (a) these Official Rules and (b) Sponsor's decisions, which are final and binding.Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

4. Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 AM Central Time (CT) on May 21, 2021 and ends at 11:59 PM CT on June 6, 2021 (the "Sweepstakes Period").Sponsor's computer is the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes.

5. How to Enter: During the Sweepstakes Period, to enter the Sweepstakes: Visit the sweepstake landing page at https://sweeppromo.com/fbsweeps/sweeps/StudentLoanVacation

Follow the instructions provided to enter your full name, valid email address and city, state where you currently reside; and

Submit your completed information to receive one (1) entry in the Sweepstakes. During the Sweepstakes Period, to enter the Sweepstakes:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Standard text messaging, data and/or other rates apply to participants who submit an Entry via a wireless mobile device. Wireless service providers may charge for airtime and/or data in relation to each standard text message sent and received.Please contact your service provider for pricing and service plan information and rates before mobile device participation.

Limit: Each entrant may upload one (1) Entry per person during the Sweepstakes Period.Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limit will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means are void.

In the event of a dispute as to the entrant of any Entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to register for an account will be deemed to be the registrant for the purposes of entry to the Promotion. The "authorized account holder" is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address. A potential winner may be required to show proof of being the authorized account holder. Sponsor cannot accurately predict the number of Entries which will be made to the Promotion. The Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of the Website also apply to this Promotion. When you enter, you are providing information to Sponsor.No purchase necessary.

6. Drawing: On or about June 10, 2021 at 10:00 am CT at 500 West Madison Street, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60661, Sponsor will conduct a random draw (a "Draw") from among all eligible Entries received to select five (5) potential Prize (defined below) winners.The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received in connection with the Sweepstakes Period.

7. Notification and Requirements of Potential Winners: Sponsor's decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Potential winners will be notified via the email address they used to enter the Sweepstakes. Once notified that you are a potential winner, you will be required to sign and return, within seven (7) days of notification, an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Waiver, an IRS W-9 Form and where allowable, a Publicity Release (collectively, "the Releases"). These Releases will require a winner to furnish his/her Social Security Number for the sole purpose of tax reporting, as required by law.Noncompliance will result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected.A prize winner (parent or legal guardian if potential prize winner is under the age of majority in his/her state of residence) must complete, sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Publicity Release, and any other necessary documents, including required tax documents within seven (7) days of notification or he/she will be disqualified, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and an alternate winner may be selected. The prize is not transferable; no prize substitutions or cash alternatives are allowed except as may be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.Except where prohibited, acceptance of the prize constitutes the winner's (and winner's guest's, if any) consent that their names, likenesses, and/or biographical data may be used for advertising and promotional purposes without limitation and without additional notice, compensation, or consent. Only one (1) alternate entrant per prize will be contacted.

8. Prizes: There are five (5) prizes (each, a "Prize") available to be won at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will each receive a Prize of a years' worth of student loan payments totaling $4,716 USD (to be fulfilled through Visa gift card(s)) and $250 USD CheapCash to be deposited into a potential winner's CheapTickets account. If a potential winner does not already have an account, one will need to be created before a prize can be awarded.Accounts are free to create.The student loan payment amount is the average student loan payment of $393 (as determined by There are five (5) prizes (each, a "Prize") available to be won at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Winners will each receive a Prize of a years' worth of student loan payments totaling $4,716 USD (to be fulfilled through Visa gift card(s)) and $250 USD CheapCash to be deposited into a potential winner's CheapTickets account. If a potential winner does not already have an account, one will need to be created before a prize can be awarded.Accounts are free to create.The student loan payment amount is the average student loan payment of $393 (as determined by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York multiplied by twelve months).

CheapCash can be redeemed for a period of 12 months from the date that the Prize is deposited into a winner's account.The travel dates for any booking for which the CheapCash is used must be within 12 months from the booking date.If there is a residual value after a booking is made, that residual value will be subject to these same Prize terms.

The CheapCash portion of the Prize is subject to Program Terms and Conditions . Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.Sponsor is not responsible if winner's activity is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason, in which event that portion of prize is forfeited in its entirety and no substitution will be provided except as in Sponsor's sole discretion.

The retail value ("RV") of all Prizes is Twenty-four Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty Dollars ($24,830; individual prize RV is Four Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty-Six Dollars ($4,966)). Any prize details not specified above will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

A winner is responsible for all taxes and fees on prizes and expenses, including, without limitation, federal, state and local sales, and income taxes, luxury taxes and any other costs incurred in claiming or using the prize. In the event that any tax withholding is required by law for a prize, the winner authorizes Sponsor to make the corresponding deduction. Sponsor will not be liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellations or delays.Sponsor will not be liable for any airline and/or hotel fees incurred as a consequence of changing or cancelling flight and/or hotel reservations. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen prizes or prize components. A winner may not transfer, assign or substitute the prize, or redeem the prize for cash, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute the prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. The prize is awarded "as is" without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor.

9. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Sweepstakes is impaired in any way, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Sweepstakes to address the impairment and then resume the Sweepstakes in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment.Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes, violates these Official Rules, or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner.Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any person who seeks to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes.Failure by Sponsor to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision.Proof of sending any communication to Sponsor by mail shall not be deemed proof of receipt of that communication by Sponsor.In the event of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant.The Sweepstakes is subject to federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.

10. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, and agents (the "Released Parties") from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone, or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any prize.You further agree that in any cause of action, the Released Parties' liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in no event shall the Released Parties be liable for attorney's fees.You waive the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

11. Collection and Use of Your Personal Information: Sponsor ("Orbitz") may collect and process your personal information directly or through our agents or contractors. We will use your personal information as necessary in order to conduct and manage the Sweepstakes, and, where we have a lawful basis to do so, to send marketing communications to you. We may disclose your personal information to our related companies, agents, and contractors to assist in conducting and managing this offer, communicating with you, or storing data.

Please see our Privacy Statement ( https://www.cheaptickets.com/lp/lg-privacy ) for more information about how we process your personal information and how you can exercise your rights.

12. Disputes: You agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Washington, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington.